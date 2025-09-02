Arn Bortz, former Cincinnati mayor and longtime developer, dies at age 79

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Mayor Arn Bortz has died.

In his obituary, Bortz's family said the 79-year-old passed away after "a long battle with Parkinson's Disease."

A member of the Charter Committee, Bortz served on the Cincinnati City Council from 1979 to 1988 and was mayor from 1983 to 1984.

"Arn was tremendously proud of his hometown Cincinnati and he was a visionary who saw the vast potential of the City to grow and flourish. ... Arn was not a lifetime politician but he was a lifetime Champion of the Queen City," the Charter Committee said in a press release.

After his political career, his obituary says the Walnut Hills graduate joined his brother as a partner at the real estate development firm Towne Properties. He worked on rehabilitating the historic Shillito's department store and contributed to projects like Gramercy on Garfield, Greenwich on the Park, Roebling Row and more.