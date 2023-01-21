A favorite Cincinnati boat show returns to the Queen City with RVs

CINCINNATI — A favorite Cincinnati boat show has returned to the Queen City.

The Ford 65th Annual Cincinnati Boat, Sport & Travel Show will be at the Duke Energy Convention from Jan. 20-22 and Jan. 25-29.

There will be several boats, kayaks, canoes and RVs for people to look at and buy at the show, which is held by Renfro Productions & Managements.

Head of Sales Mitch Renfro said there’s more to the event than people buying and selling boats and RVs.

“We also have a whole kayak demo area, where you cannot only buy the kayaks but you can try them out before you buy them, we’ve got dog demos,” Renfro said. “ We got a kids tiny test track where they can ride little motorcycles. We’ve got something here for the whole family.”

It’s back Cincinnati!



🚤 The Ford 65th Annual Cincinnati Boat, Sport, and Travel show returns to the Queen City. If you’re in the market for a boat or RV you’ll want to checkout this show. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/xxLA3qtOKW — Jessica Hart WCPO (@JessicaHartTV) January 21, 2023

Renfro said they have about 20,000 square feet of RVs, including solo, couple and family campers.

Byron Ferguson, an elite longbow shooter, will have two shows on Jan. 21.

“I’ve been shooting a bow and arrow my whole life, so well over 60 years,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson travels the world demonstrating his skills.

“Archery is the perfect sport," Ferguson said. "I used to say that archery is not only the king of sports it’s the sports of kings."

Renfro and Ferguson both agree their favorite part about this show is meeting the people who attend.

You can buy tickets online or at the door.