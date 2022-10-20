40-year-old Cincinnati man charged with 10 counts of pandering child pornography

CINCINNATI — A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged Thursday for pandering multiple counts of child pornography, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said.

Jason Bond was arrested Thursday at 9th and Main streets. He was charged with 10 counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Material Involving a Minor, which are all a fourth degree felony.

The Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations section (R.E.C.I) received a complaint from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force in September 2022. An investigation identified Bond as the suspect in the complaint, the sheriff's office said.

Bond was located at 9th and Main streets and interviewed by police Thursday, the sheriff's office said. He was arrested there and is currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The investigation into Bond is still ongoing. Anyone with information related to the case should contact the R.E.C.I. section at 513-946-8338.

