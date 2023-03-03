28-year-old man overturns vehicle, dies following crash along I-74 eastbound near Montana Avenue

CINCINNATI — A 28-year-old man was killed in a crash along I-74 on Friday, Cincinnati police said.

Just before noon, the man was driving a 2015 Chrysler eastbound on I-74 when he traveled off the road, struck a guardrail and overturned onto its right side near the Montana Avenue on-ramp.

The crash happened as heavy rain and weather rolled through the Tri-State.

Police said the man sustained serious injuries in the crash. He was transported to UC Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.

The driver's name is not being released at this time pending family notification, police said.

Police are investigating excessive speed as a factor in the crash, but the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash shut down all eastbound lanes of the interstate for multiple hours.