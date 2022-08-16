23-time Grand Slam Champ Serena Williams faces the 2021 U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu at Western & Southern

CINCINNATI — Serena Williams, 23-time Grand Slam champion will face the 2021 U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Western & Southern Open.

The match was supposed to happen Monday, but in a statement Western & Southern said it got moved to Tuesday on an “account of a number of factors related to scheduling.”

Williams, 40, has never lost the first round at Western & Southern, but 19-year-old Emma Raducanu said at a press briefing earlier this week she’s ready and excited to play against Williams.

“I think it’s an amazing opportunity to play one of the best tennis, probably the best tennis player of all time. You know it’s probably going to be my last opportunity to play her," Raducanu said. "I’m really fortunate I get to play her, and I think whatever happens I think it’s going to be an incredible experience for me, and something I will really probably remember for the rest of my life."

It’s one of the most anticipated matches at the Western & Southern Open. Serena Williams, 23-time Grand Slam champion vs. the 2021 U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/a3CwJ0z8d6 — Jessica Hart WCPO (@JessicaHartTV) August 16, 2022

Raducanu added her first memory of Williams is when she was seven. She said her first tennis coach took her to Wimbledon, and she watched Williams “annihilate” her opponent.

She said she feels like tennis players are at their best at the master tournaments because she thinks players are more used to playing in that environment, so they play at their true level.

Raducanu said it is a gift to play against Williams.

Williams is set to retire after the U.S. Open.

READ MORE

Next owner vows to bring 'the best resources' to Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern opens new contact center on NKU campus

As tickets go on sale, W&S Open announces it won't ban Russian athletes