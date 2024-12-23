2 CPD officers hurt in crash on I-75 near Paddock Road

CINCINNATI — A serious crash on Interstate 75 has left two Cincinnati police officers hurt and their cruisers severely damaged.

It happened early Monday morning on I-75 near Paddock Road.

We're told the incident occurred as the officers responded to a disorderly inmate at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, and the area was temporarily closed to clear the wreckage.

Both officers are expected to be ok.

The details about the cause of the crash are still under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.