Cincinnati man arrested for twelve child porn-related charges

Officials believe additional victims may exist
Provided by Hamilton County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:54 PM, Jun 02, 2021
CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced they have arrested 25-year-old Kijion McClure and charged him with two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and ten counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

According to court documents, McClure had several videos involving children under the age of 10.

Members of the Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations Section (RECI) began investigating McClure after they received multiple tips through a partnership with a nationwide task force, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

McClure was arrested and is being held on a $500,000 bond for the child porn charges. He was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

RECI believes there could be more victims of McClure's who have not yet been found. Anyone with information related to the case can call RECI at 513.946.8338.

