SWAT team on the scene of incident in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — There is an active SWAT situation happening now in a Cheviot neighborhood.

A portion of Delmar Avenue is closed near Harrison Avenue.

A neighbor told WCPO that police responded to a home on the 3800 block of Delmar Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The neighbor said he saw units from multiple police departments including Green Township, and Cheviot. Police put up crime scene tape just before 6:30 a.m. and ordered a woman to go inside her home. That was also around the time a SWAT team arrived on the scene, guns drawn while they surrounded the home.

This is an ongoing situation. WCPO will update this article when more information is available.