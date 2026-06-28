HCSO: 1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — A shooting in Cheviot left one person dead and two others injured Saturday evening, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Glenmore Avenue for reports of a shooting, the sheriff's office said.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

All three victims were transported to area hospitals, where one person died from their injuries.

The other two people are still being treated for their injuries.

The sheriff's office said the suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the HCSO tip line at 513-586-5533.