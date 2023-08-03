Chev- what? Misspelled sign in Cincinnati flubs west side city's name

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Whether the person who raised the sign was leaning in to a very niche Cincinnati joke or they just felt an urge to give the west side city's name a little more French flair is unclear, but a highway sign in Cincinnati bears a misspelling of one local city.

Driving east on I-74, Exit 14 will take you to North Bend Road and the city of Cheviot — though motorists would be forgiven for doing a double take at that exit, since the sign actually declares drivers are headed to "Chevoit."

"The exit sign at North Bend Road and Cheviot was installed on or around July 20 by our contractor; however, ODOT ordered the sign from the fabricator (not our internal sign shop), and the misspelling was in the design or work order that we submitted," an ODOT spokesperson told WVXU. "...We placed an order for an overlay on July 27, and this is due to arrive any day."

Cheviot is a city of just over 8,600 people as of the 2020 census. According to the city's website, its storied history dates back to 1796 when a man named James Smith discovered a spring in the area and settled there. The first homes began to fill in around 1830, the city says.

The spring in question is responsible for the elbow bend Harrison Avenue makes at Kenker Place in Cheviot, the city's website said.