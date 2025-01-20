Watch Now
2 children hospitalized after Cheviot duplex fire, crews say

Two children are in the hospital following a fire that broke out in a duplex on Delmar Avenue in Cheviot.
CINCINNATI — Two children are in the hospital following a fire that broke out in a duplex on Delmar Avenue in Cheviot.

The Cheviot Fire Department says a 3-year-old was rescued from the fire. The child was taken to Children's Hospital and is in an unknown condition.

Firefighters say a 5-year-old was outside when crews arrived and suffered minor burns. That child was also taken to the hospital.

According to the Cheviot Fire Department, the flames started on the second floor of the home.

An adult male was also rescued by a police officer, according to crews at the scene. It is unclear if he required treatment.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

