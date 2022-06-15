1 dead, 2 others including child injured in Cheviot shooting

One person is dead and two others — including a child — are injured following an early Wednesday morning shooting in Cheviot, Cheviot Police Chief Emmett Stone said.

The shooting took place at 3746 Dina Ave. around 3:19 a.m. The child was taken to Children's Hospital and is expected to be okay. One person was found deceased in the upstairs of the house, and the child indicated a third unknown victim that has yet to be located by police.

The exact cause of the shooting is unknown, but Stone believes that the child may have been an accidental shooting, and then the adult took their own life.

Currently, Stone said police are performing an aerial search with drones to search for the third victim.

The father of the child has been notified and is working with police, though his involvement is unknown at this time.

Animal control has removed two dogs from the home, and another large pit bull in a cage is still in the home, which is slowing the police investigation.

Stone said police are familiar with the house because it was donated to a Cheviot family by former Bengals player Darqueze Dennard through his Dennard Difference Foundation Home Project. For this reason, Stone said police are securing a search warrant before moving forward in their investigation.

WCPO has crews at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.