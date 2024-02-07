VIDEO: Vehicle erupts in flames after police pursuit along I-71, dispatch says

CINCINNATI — A vehicle erupted in flames Wednesday evening on the side of southbound I-71 after a police pursuit, Hamilton County dispatch said.

The vehicle fire happened just after 5 p.m. between the Pfeiffer Road exit and Ronald Reagan Highway.

WCPO 9 was provided with a video of the vehicle fire:

I-71 Vehicle Fire

Dispatch said the fire was a result of a police pursuit that started in Evendale and ended near the Pfeiffer Road exit. There were arrests made by police, dispatch said.

It's unclear what started the pursuit or if anyone was injured in the vehicle fire.

All lanes of I-71 are back open after the vehicle fire.