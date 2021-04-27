Teen hit, killed in crash in Blue Ash on Monday

A 17-year-old Sycamore High School student was hit and killed by a driver in Blue Ash Monday afternoon, according to Blue Ash officials.
Riley Betz was hit at the intersection of Reed Hartman Highway and Cornell Road. Police responded around 2:45 p.m., and Betz was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Betz was not in a crosswalk when she was hit, according to police.
No one else was injured in the crash and police have not announced any charges filed in this incident.
Sycamore Community Schools released a statement on Tuesday and have provided counselors available for students who need support.
The Sycamore Family has suffered a tremendous loss. We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the Betz family and to Riley’s classmates and friends.
We know that Riley’s death may raise different emotions, concerns, and questions for our Sycamore Community, especially our students.
Sycamore High School has a Building Response Team composed of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, and school personnel at difficult times such as this. We have counselors and other adults available at the high school for those who may need support. As the school community continues to cope with the loss, we will work together as a Sycamore Family through the healing process.
--Sycamore Community Schools