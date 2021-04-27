Teen hit, killed in crash in Blue Ash on Monday

A 17-year-old Sycamore High School student was hit and killed by a driver in Blue Ash Monday afternoon, according to Blue Ash officials.

Riley Betz was hit at the intersection of Reed Hartman Highway and Cornell Road. Police responded around 2:45 p.m., and Betz was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Betz was not in a crosswalk when she was hit, according to police.

No one else was injured in the crash and police have not announced any charges filed in this incident.

Sycamore Community Schools released a statement on Tuesday and have provided counselors available for students who need support.