Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyBlue Ash

Actions

Red, White and Blue Ash returns with some changes

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Joe Simon
FILE PHOTO: The annual Red, White and Blue Ash celebration drew thousands of people to Summit Park to celebrate Fourth of July on July 4, 2018. Thousands turned out for the great music in spite of the heat.
Red, White and Blue Ash
Posted at 7:01 AM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 07:01:55-04

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Red, White and Blue Ash is back for the Fourth of July after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but there are a few changes this year.

The big changes tonight are there won't be a concert and there aren't any food or drink vendors in Summit Park for the celebration. Event organizers are encouraging people to bring their own food and drinks.

Another change involves the firework show put on by Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics. During the show, there will be about 200 drones in the sky creating pictures and displays to accompany the spectacle.

"We’re really excited to bring an amazing fireworks show back to Blue Ash,” Rachel Murray, the communications coordinator with the city of Blue Ash, said. "I think everybody’s ready to get out of the house and do something fun. And this is the perfect opportunity to have the family out, and have a great time and see a great show.”

The event and parking are free at Summit Park, and the park is open all day Sunday. The fireworks show begins at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.