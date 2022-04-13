Gavin DeGraw to usher in return of live music at Red, White & Blue Ash this year

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Live music will return to Red, White & Blue Ash in 2022 and singer/songwriter Gavin DeGraw will be one of the first to return to the stage at Summit Park this July.

DeGraw is known for songs "We Belong Together," "Not Over You," and the Grammy-nominated "We Both Know."

Cincinnati natives Blessed Union of Souls will start the show at 6:00 p..m. on the stage under the Summit Park Observation Tower the night of July 4. Those who grew up in the late 90's will likely remember ear-worms like "Hey Leonardo (She Likes Me for Me)" and "I Believe."

DeGraw will take stage around 8:15 p..m.

Following the concert, at 10:00 p.m., the annual fireworks display will light up the sky with help from Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics.

This will be the first time since canceling the fireworks show in 2020 that Red, White & Blue Ash will feature festival activities like live music.

In 2021, organizers announced there would only be a fireworks show as COVID-19 cases continued to occasionally spike throughout the year. That year, Summit Park was absent any food or drink vendors for the celebration, though event organizers encouraged people to bring their own food and drinks.

For 2022, however, food vendors, drinks, rides and character performances will be present, in addition to the DeGraw concert.