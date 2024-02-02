Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyBlue Ash

Actions

Blue Ash officer resigns amid investigation into 'suspected discrepancies' on his timesheet

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 6:14 PM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 18:14:31-05

BLUE ASH, Ohio — A Blue Ash officer has resigned amid an investigation into "suspected discrepancies" on his personal timesheets, the police department said Friday.

The Blue Ash Police Department said it began an investigation into Jason Swartwout's timesheets in October 2023. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was then brought in to look into the matter in November.

Swartwout submitted his resignation on Jan. 10, the department said.

The investigation into his timesheet discrepancies is ongoing at this time. The Blue Ash Police Department did not say what the suspected discrepancies were. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office will determine whether criminal charges need to be filed following the investigation, the department said.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at 6PM

More local news:
Ohio union leader frustrated as Intel delays $20 billion project Hackathon encourages use of AI to prevent homelessness in Cincinnati Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searching for abducted Anderson Township teen

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.