Blue Ash officer resigns amid investigation into 'suspected discrepancies' on his timesheet

BLUE ASH, Ohio — A Blue Ash officer has resigned amid an investigation into "suspected discrepancies" on his personal timesheets, the police department said Friday.

The Blue Ash Police Department said it began an investigation into Jason Swartwout's timesheets in October 2023. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was then brought in to look into the matter in November.

Swartwout submitted his resignation on Jan. 10, the department said.

The investigation into his timesheet discrepancies is ongoing at this time. The Blue Ash Police Department did not say what the suspected discrepancies were. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office will determine whether criminal charges need to be filed following the investigation, the department said.