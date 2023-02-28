As pandemic-enhanced SNAP benefits end, local resources are available to ease need

CINCINNATI — Extra SNAP payments enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic end Tuesday, even as families continue to grapple with food prices that are higher now than they were throughout the pandemic.

Households in Ohio have received emergency allotments in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments since March 2020, through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. In Hamilton County, commissioners said the change will affect more than 52,000 families living in Hamilton County.

The federal assistance provided extra monthly payments for SNAP in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but beginning in March SNAP recipients will receive just the one monthly payment.

Pre-pandemic, a household of three people would have received $180 a month in SNAP aid — but with the emergency allotment in place, that same family has been receiving $740 per month for the last three years.

Resources are available to help families

Hamilton County commissioners voted in January to redirect $2 million in funds the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to the Freestore Foodbank, the region's largest food pantry and emergency food provider.

In addition to that, the county has launched the 513 Relief Bus, a mobile resource that will travel to communities to provide health screenings, social services, economic relief and food delivery for families throughout the county.

"So what the bus will do is that people who may have been cut and don't know where to go, they can come to the bus and we connect them," said Alicia Reese, Hamilton County commission president. "Connect them with the Freestore Foodbank. We can get help, get food to you."

The county's 513 Relief program also works with other community partners to help residents who need food assistance.

In addition, Hamilton County's rent and utility payment aid program returned in November 2022 and is still accepting applications. As part of this program, the county will pay for up to 15 months of rent — 12 past-due payments and three future payments — and utilities for eligible renters who have experienced a financial impact as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamilton County residents can apply to the program online. Applicants will need four things:

Current and/or past-due household bills for rent and utilities Income verifications, like pay stubs, for the past 30 days Details of the pandemic's financial impact Landlord vendor registration — checks are made directly to the landlords

There is also a mortgage and utility assistance program funded by the State of Ohio for residents who own their homes and still need help. That program, called Save the Dream, helps to pay delinquent mortgage payments and/or future mortgage payments for up to six months.

The amount of assistance a household receives varies from household to household, but up to roughly $25,000 is available in mortgage assistance.

To qualify, the household must primarily live in Ohio, experience financial hardship or loss of income related to the COVID-19 pandemic and have an income that matches the eligibility threshold.

Here's a list of available food assistance resources in Hamilton County, several of which offer some forms of immediate help:

Freestore Foodbank:

The Freestore Foodbank, in partnership with several different localized food pantries and food assistance programs, has several upcoming food distribution events listed on their website.

Community Action Agency's mobile food pantry:

In partnership with the Freestore Foodbank and other local organizations, the Community Action Agency has a mobile food pantry to help provide fresh fruits and vegetables for families. The organization has several upcoming stops in the coming months.

The National Hunger Hotline:

The National Hunger Hotline is a national service that can help families find food available near where they live. Residents can call the hotline at 1.866.348.6479 or visit their website.

United Way's 211 Program:

Residents in Hamilton County aren't the only ones who can access the 211 help line; the United Way also reaches Adams, Brown, Clermont, Boone, Kenton, Campbell and Grant counties. Residents can call 211 to access a variety of services from the United Way. The line is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week year-round. A text message option is also available — residents just text 211CARES to 51555. The program also has an online database so residents can search for the resources they need themselves, if desired.

This program also provides access to resources that will help with other needs, like payment for utilities, non-food necessities like diapers and cleaning supplies, health care services and more.

The 513 Relief Bus:

The bus has several upcoming stops in Greater Cincinnati communities, beginning with a stop in Westwood on Wednesday. You can check out their list of upcoming stops on their website.

Hamilton County Job & Family Services:

This is not an immediate solution to food insecurity, but families who are not already enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can apply for it through the Hamilton County Job & Family Services department. Residents can apply online or call 1.844.640.6446.

Meals on Wheels of Southwest Ohio & Northern Kentucky

Specifically aimed at seniors in need of consistent food access, Meals on Wheels delivers food to seniors' homes. They also offer transportation services to health care appointments and independent living assistance for any seniors who may need help managing feeding pets, paying bills, scheduling appointments and more.

To determine if you're eligible for the program, residents in Hamilton and Butler counties can contact the Greater Cincinnati location at 513.721.1025 or 800.252.0155. Kentucky residents can contact the Northern Kentucky location at 859.283.1885.