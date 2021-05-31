Watch
Arrest made in Newtown school fire

Posted at 10:08 AM, May 31, 2021
NEWTOWN, Ohio — Police have made an arrest in connection to a fire that heavily damaged a school in Newtown.

Fire crews from Anderson Township and Newtown officers responded to a call for a fire at Miami Valley Christian Academy on School Street early Monday morning.

Officials said a preliminary investigation showed several fires had been intentionally set, as well several windows damaged. The damage is estimated at approximately $100,000.

Thomas Holbert, 18, was found on the scene and has been charged with arson. Investigators believe he acted alone.

Officials said the investigation in ongoing and further charges may be pending.

