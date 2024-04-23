Anyone with outstanding juvenile warrant encouraged to address it at 'Safe Surrender Day'

CINCINNATI — 'Safe Surrender Day' at the Hamilton County Juvenile Courthouse is designed to give people with outstanding juvenile warrants the opportunity to address the charge and hopefully have a better outcome.

Getting an apartment, car or even a job can be much harder when a person has outstanding warrants. Hamilton County Juvenile Court is working to take some of the weight off individuals' shoulders and provide second chances.

Individuals with an outstanding juvenile warrant are encouraged to attend the 'Safe Surrender Day' event Tuesday. Attending could be "positioning yourself to proactively and positively resolve your case and move forward, free of the limitations that come with an outstanding warrant," the Hamilton County Juvenile Court said in a press release.

People who believe they are innocent will have the opportunity to make a case with a public defender. In the press release, the court said "not addressing the charge will not make it go away."

An important thing to note is when a person turns themselves in at the event, it doesn't guarantee immediate release. Yet officials say it would be putting them in a better position to have an encouraging outcome.

When the event was held in January, the court told us eight juveniles with 22 warrants came forward and addressed their situation head-on.

The event will be held on the first floor of the Hamilton County Juvenile Court at 800 Broadway from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Snack and bus tokens are available.

A Spanish interpreter will also be at the event starting at 1:30 p.m.

If anyone has questions about their case, the court said to call the Hamilton County Public Defender's Office at 513-946-3700.

Those who cannot attend Tuesday's event are encouraged to stop by the court, 2020 Auburn Avenue or a police station at any time.

Call 513-946-9417 or 513-946-9461 to speak with Juvenile Court or click here for more information.