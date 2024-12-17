'You're inviting disaster' | Controversial Anderson Township housing development rejected after public outcry

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Anderson Township Zoning Board members unanimously rejected the construction of 19 $800,000 homes along Clough Pike Monday night.

Nearly 200 people signed a Change.org petition calling for the board to block the project with most saying already busy traffic on the two-lane road would worsen.

Guy Wolf lives near the property and testified against it at the meeting, citing traffic concerns as one of the many reasons he opposed it.

"Clough Pike is a very busy thoroughfare. It's hazardous in many ways," Wolf said.

Ohio Highway Patrol crash data showed multiple crashes on the surrounding roadway since the beginning of 2023, and many feared the crashes would increase.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Each star represents a recorded crash resulting in property damage or injury.

Eric Russo testified against the project's approval as well. His concerns were less about traffic in the area and more about the project's feasibility.

Russo is the executive director of the Hillside Trust nonprofit and said the steep slope on the north side and creek on the south side makes it difficult to place so many homes onto the lot.

"We have a very high landslide rate in greater Cincinnati, so to put these homes in there, you're inviting disaster down the road," he said.

The board members voted 3-0 to reject the project.

Janet Baker was blunt in her assessment ahead of the final vote.

"We do not need 19 more $800,000 homes," Baker said. "That does not meet what the township needs."

Developer Robert Gerwin declined to respond to people's concerns after the rejection.