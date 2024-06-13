Watch Now
Westbound lanes reopen on I-275 after vehicle fire

Posted at 6:45 AM, Jun 13, 2024

ANDERSON TWP, Ohio — All westbound lanes on Interstate 275 have reopened after closing due to a vehicle fire, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The vehicle fire started at approximately 6:15 a.m. Thursday on I-275 westbound at Five Mile Road.

All westbound lanes on Interstate 275 are closed due to a vehicle fire, Hamilton County dispatch said.

Hamilton County dispatch said the individual was out of the vehicle shortly after the fire started.

Officials have not said if the person was injured.

The interstate was shut down for approximately an hour and a half.

Dispatch did not say how the vehicle fire started.

