Unionized Starbucks workers in Anderson Township join nationwide strike

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Starbucks workers at the Anderson Township location officially joined the nationwide strike on Tuesday morning, part of a growing movement led by the Starbucks Workers United union. The local store unionized in July, becoming one of the hundreds of locations advocating for better pay, improved scheduling and enhanced working conditions.

The strike in Anderson Township coincides with actions at up to 500 stores nationwide, involving as many as 10,000 workers. These efforts, which began Saturday, have included strikes in cities like Columbus and other major hubs across the United States.

Unionized workers are demanding a minimum wage of $20 per hour, fully employer-paid healthcare and improved benefits including fair vacation and sick leave policies. They also seek written guarantees on basic workplace rights, citing ongoing concerns about low wages, short staffing and what they describe as harassment and unfair disciplinary actions.

The movement underscores broader frustrations among Starbucks employees. Workers have also highlighted broken equipment and inconsistent scheduling as barriers to providing quality service and maintaining job satisfaction.

The Anderson Township location joins other regional unionized stores, including the downtown Cincinnati branch on West 4th and Vine, which unionized in 2022. While there is no confirmation of a strike at the downtown location, the movement reflects the growing momentum of the Starbucks Workers United campaign.

As the strike continues, workers hope to bring attention to their demands, including fairer treatment under Starbucks’ new leadership. With picket lines visible in cities across the country, the union is amplifying its call for change.

Negotiations with Starbucks corporate leadership remain ongoing.