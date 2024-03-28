Sheriff's Office investigating allegation of student inappropriately recording video at Anderson High School

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating allegations of a student inappropriately recording video at Anderson High School.

Forest Hills School District said in a statement that Anderson High School administrators, coordinating with district leadership and school resource officers, began investigating the allegations Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office took over the investigation on Wednesday, the district said.

"Keeping students safe is of the utmost importance, and FHSD works quickly to investigate all situations concerning the well-being of students, staff or visitors," the statement said. "Anderson High School has taken appropriate disciplinary action against the student, and law enforcement will take any legal action they deem necessary."

Forest Hills did not provide any additional information on the allegations due to the ongoing criminal investigation.

WCPO has reached out to the sheriff's office for more information.