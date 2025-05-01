Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash in Anderson Township

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A pedestrian hit by a driver is in the hospital with injuries police say are life-threatening, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near Salem Road and Beacon Road in Anderson Township.

The pedestrian was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center; the sheriff's office said the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, the pedestrian was not in a marked walkway when the crash happened.

The sheriff's office said it does not suspect that speed or impairment played a part in the crash.

Salem Road was closed during the crash investigation, but it has since opened.