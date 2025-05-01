Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyAnderson Township

Actions

Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash in Anderson Township

Pedestrian crash anderson township
Lot Tan
Pedestrian crash anderson township
Posted

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A pedestrian hit by a driver is in the hospital with injuries police say are life-threatening, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near Salem Road and Beacon Road in Anderson Township.

The pedestrian was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center; the sheriff's office said the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, the pedestrian was not in a marked walkway when the crash happened.

The sheriff's office said it does not suspect that speed or impairment played a part in the crash.

Salem Road was closed during the crash investigation, but it has since opened.

Scripps News On The Scene

More local news:
103-year-old runner making history at this year's Flying Pig Marathon Chief: One person shot, killed by a CPD officer during foot pursuit TANK offers free shuttle service for Flying Pig Marathon runners from downtown

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.