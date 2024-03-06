Forest Hills School District prepares for Clough Pike, Norwood Lateral closures

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Starting March 11, landslide repairs will shut down Clough Pike from Five Mile to Wolfangel Road.

Families in the Forest Hills School District wanted to know how this construction would impact bus routes and traffic to and from school.

Larry Hook, superintendent of Forest Hills School District, said they are closely monitoring the work being done.

"There could be some delays in the first week or so," he said.

The district has been working with the engineer’s office to minimize delays for Forest Hills students and staff.

"As soon as we learn of an issue of a closure of this type, the first thing we do is review all of our routes," said Richard Porter, Forest Hills’ transportation director.

Fortunately, in this case, there’s only a handful of students who live along the stretch of Clough Pike that will be shut down.

The district coordinated with the engineer’s office to determine a turnaround spot for the bus, so those students can still take the bus during construction.

This isn’t the only project impacting the district’s bus routes.

"Probably a bigger issue might be the Norwood Lateral’s going to be shut down, at least the eastbound for the same period of time," Hook said.

Forest Hills has been planning for that as well.

"We’ll just reroute over some of the back roads to return to the district," Porter said. "The issue with that is you just never know what the overflow’s going to be. We’re making changes to use the side roads, that means other people will be doing the same too."

After work begins on Clough Pike, Hook said it may take a little bit of time to adjust.

So if parents are waiting for their child’s bus, Hook said "it may be a little bit delayed, but don’t panic."

Construction on Clough Pike is anticipated to continue through mid-May.