FD: 4 people transported to hospital after plane crash in Anderson Township

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Multiple people have been sent to the hospital after a plane crash in Anderson Township, the Anderson Township Fire Department said.

The plane crashed around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Eight Mile and Old Kellogg roads.

The fire department said four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

#BREAKING: A plane has crashed in the woods in Anderson Township off 8 Mile Rd.

Single engine plane.

All four people on board are being taken to the hospital, but are expected to be ok per Anderson Fire.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/Lz5xRlxJpr — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) September 2, 2023

The plane landed in a wooded area, the fire department said.

At this time it's unclear what caused the plane to crash.

Currently, Eight Mile Road is closed past Old Kellogg Road due to the crash. It's unclear how long the road will be shut down.