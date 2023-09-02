Watch Now
FD: 4 people transported to hospital after plane crash in Anderson Township

Sean Delancey/WCPO
A plane crashed Friday night in Anderson Township near the intersection of Eight Mile and Old Kellogg roads.
Posted at 9:32 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 21:37:00-04

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Multiple people have been sent to the hospital after a plane crash in Anderson Township, the Anderson Township Fire Department said.

The plane crashed around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Eight Mile and Old Kellogg roads.

The fire department said four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The plane landed in a wooded area, the fire department said.

At this time it's unclear what caused the plane to crash.

Currently, Eight Mile Road is closed past Old Kellogg Road due to the crash. It's unclear how long the road will be shut down.

