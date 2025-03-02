District: Anderson High School to reopen Monday after electrical issues cause 10-day closure

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — After several days of repairs, Anderson High School is set to reopen to students and resume normal operations Monday, the Forest Hills School District said.

The high school first halted classes on Thursday, Feb. 20. The closure came after the district announced that multiple components of the building's electrical system were exposed to water because a fire sprinkler head burst due to freezing temperatures.

School assignments for students became mostly optional as its maintenance team and outside electrical contractors worked on the malfunction.

The district said Monday's return to normal operations includes the Experience Program, Transition to Work Program and any after-school activities, athletics and extracurricular programs.

"At Forest Hills School District, safety is always our most important priority, and I want to thank our maintenance and custodial staff for all their work throughout this situation to allow us to safely return students, staff and visitors to the building tomorrow," Superintendent Larry Hook wrote in a letter to high school families.

Hook wrote that the school passed the two final outside inspections Friday, and power has successfully been returned to the building.

"It goes without saying that we wish the school did not have to be closed for any amount of time," Hook wrote. "Please know that Anderson High School and Forest Hills School District are committed to working with families to support students academically as we get back to a normal schedule."

Hook said parents should not hesitate to contact their children's teachers, the counseling office or the administrative team with any questions regarding their child's academic progress. Students are also encouraged to utilize their "advisory bell" and time after school to meet with teachers.

"This was a major undertaking, and there are countless people to thank for their involvement in getting Anderson High School back open and for supporting students during the closure," Hook wrote. "It was truly a collaborative effort that showed the strength of our school district and community when faced with difficult challenges."

Anderson High School shuts down for days due to electrical issues