Car split in two following crash in Anderson Township

CINCINNATI — A car was split in two after a crash in Anderson Township Wednesday afternoon.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office shut down a portion of Beechmont Avenue near Five Mile Road after a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a car split in half.

Officials said the car was speeding and went left of center, hitting two poles before flipping and hitting a fire hydrant.

There was no information on the driver or any passengers. However, the coroner's office did arrive on scene before 3 p.m.

Forest Hills School District said in a message to families that multiple lanes are expected to be closed for the majority of the afternoon, delaying buses taking students home from school.

"Please be prepared for some delays as we work to navigate alternate routes and potential traffic backups," the district said. "Due to the location of the incident and potential impact to various bus routes, this may cause delays for multiple routes across the district."

