Hamilton County elections building briefly evacuated after suspicious substance found

The Hamilton County Board of Elections building in Norwood was temporarily evacuated Saturday morning after a suspicious substance was received in the mail.

Police and a hazmat team responded to the site at 4700 Smith Road, evaluated the situation and cleared the building for re-entry, according to a county news release.

The incident affected only the administrative building and not the Early Voting Center, where people were lining up to vote. Early voting continues Saturday through 4 p.m.

“The safety of our employees and of the public is our highest priority. We appreciate the prompt response of the police and hazardous materials personnel and are grateful for the cooperation of everyone involved in the evacuation,” said Sherry Poland, Director and Raquel Burgos, Deputy Director, in a statement.