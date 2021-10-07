Hamilton County addressing increase in overdose deaths among Black men

CINCINNATI — Overdose deaths among African American men have increased by nearly 17% this year, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Several organizations in Hamilton County, including the Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program or UMADAOP, are collaborating to attack the problem.

State officials are predicting the number of African Americans in Ohio dying from overdoses will continue to increase this year.

Total deaths in 2020 were 850, and it's estimated the state will have 952 deaths this year.

The rate of death for Black men is higher, too, at 74.5 per 100,000 as compared to 58 per 100,000 for white men.

UMADAOP has identified nine areas in Cincinnati as hot spots — areas where fatal overdoses are taking place in specific neighborhoods. Those neighborhoods are being targeted with resources and outreach in an effort to get people using drugs into treatment before it's too late.

"Part of the grant I wrote included a rapid outreach team that would go out, was taught how to engage," said Leah Dennis-Ellsworth, UMADAOP's CEO and executive director. "They were also the same type of individual who had experienced the same thing, we had hired, who had been trained as outreach recovery support."

UMADAOP started its hot spot outreach last year.

Hamilton County commissioners, the sheriff and the Hamilton County Addiction Response Coalition will discuss their collaboration at 11 a.m. today.