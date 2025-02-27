Group passes out pro-Palestine fliers at Cincinnati Ballet performance of Wizard of Oz

CINCINNATI — A group caused what the Cincinnati Ballet called a "brief disruption" at the ballet's performance of the Wizard of Oz Wednesday night by passing out pro-Palestine pamphlets and hanging a banner from the balcony at Music Hall.

After receiving a tip about the flyers, WCPO reached out to the Cincinnati Ballet, which said the safety and well-being of its patrons, staff and artists is its top priority.

"On Wednesday evening, a small group of individuals attempted to distribute unauthorized materials and display banners during out performance of The Wizard of Oz at Music Hall," reads a statement from the Cincinnati Ballet. "While these actions did not interrupt the performance, they were promptly addressed by the Cincinnati Ballet and Cincinnati Arts Association (CAA) staff to ensure that the focus remained on the artistry and the experience of live theater."

The flyers distributed by the group contained pro-Palestine messaging, including an image depicting President Donald Trump as the Wicked Witch of the West.

The pamphlets claim the U.S. sent "more than $18 billion to Israel to commit genocide," and included a QR code that leads to a website for a group called "From Turtle Island to Palestine."

The website claims the group exists to support "the people of Gaza in their struggle for survival and dignity."

The website also had links asking for donations, though WCPO could not verify what the organization aims to do with any gathered donations.

The flyers say the group is co-founded by "frontline storytellers" and Palestinian journalists Abood Abu Salama and Hay Sha Wiya.

A photo posted to Reddit Thursday also showed a banner hung on the balcony at Music Hall with "Free Palestine" painted on it.

The Cincinnati Ballet said the group also claimed the ballet withheld funding from the School for the Creative and Performing Arts (SCPA).

"This is patently false," reads the statement from the ballet. "Cincinnati Ballet is not a funder of other organizations."

The ballet said it is committed to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment where audiences can come together to celebrate the joy of dance.