Greater Cincinnati Water Works and Northern Kentucky Water District reopen Ohio River water intakes

CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati Water Works (GCWW) and the Northern Kentucky Water District (NKWD) have reopened their water intakes from the Ohio River.

The intake were closed over the weekend as a precautionary measure while water contaminated from East Palestine passed through the Cincinnati area.

"After extensive sampling of river water Sunday through Monday morning, there have been no detections of the specific chemicals from the train derailment," the city of Cincinnati said in a press release.

In river samples collected upstream Sunday morning, a compound called 2-Ethyl-1-hexanol was found. The compound is commonly used in industrial applications for flavoring and fragrances, but GCWW's analyses has not found any "detectable concentration of this compound."

NKWD said it detected low levels of butyl acrylate in the Ohio River, which is a chemical used in arts and crafts, adhesives, flooring, sinks, and bathtubs.

Both organizations deemed it safe to reopen the water intakes.

“Maintaining the safety of our community’s drinking water is our highest priority,” said Lindsey Rechtin, President & CEO of NKWD. “The response to this Ohio River spill event has been extraordinary. I cannot express enough gratitude to all NKWD staff for their efforts to ensure that our community’s drinking water supply remains safe and reliable. Moreover, the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) and Thomas More University have been incredible partners throughout this event. As a community member, I am grateful to know that the health of my family is safe because of their efforts.”

NKWD said it has resumed normal operations, and that its "state-of-the art" treatment processes are in place to ensure that the drinking water is safe.

GCWW said it is continuing to monitor and sample the Ohio River. Testing results can be found here.

