Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market opens earlier, prepares for big move

CINCINNATI — The Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market is a tradition that brings thousands of shoppers inside the Duke Energy Convention Center.

More than 400 local vendors and boutiques sell holiday items including clothing, candles, decor, toys, gifts, crafts, snacks and more.

The biggest change this year includes extended shopping, now open on Thursday morning. Early birds can also shop on Friday and Saturday.

This year shoppers also have the opportunity to stop by the 30-foot tall live Christmas tree for a photo.

The non-profit Cincinnati Sound Chorus will also be performing throughout the show on Friday and Saturday.

The event is family friendly and kids can catch a photo with Santa during the day.

The Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market will not return to the Duke Energy Convention Center in 2024 and 2025. The convention center is shutting down for a complete remodel.

Marketplace Events CEO Tom Baugh says they are still working on nailing down a new location, but understands the importance of the show to both vendors and shoppers. Baugh says they hope to announce the new location in suburban Cincinnati in coming months.

Learn more about the full hours including special events and buy discount tickets.