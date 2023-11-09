Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market opens earlier, prepares for big move

More than 400 vendors are preparing for 4 days of shopping
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Holiday Market 1.jpg
Holiday Market 2.jpg
Holiday Market 3.jpg
Holiday Market 4.jpg
Holiday Market 5.jpg
Holiday Market 6.jpg
Holiday Market 7.jpg
Holiday Market 8.jpg
Holiday Market 9.jpg
Holiday Market 10.jpg
Holiday Market 11.jpg
Posted at 8:53 AM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 09:22:47-05

CINCINNATI — The Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market is a tradition that brings thousands of shoppers inside the Duke Energy Convention Center.

More than 400 local vendors and boutiques sell holiday items including clothing, candles, decor, toys, gifts, crafts, snacks and more.

The biggest change this year includes extended shopping, now open on Thursday morning. Early birds can also shop on Friday and Saturday.

This year shoppers also have the opportunity to stop by the 30-foot tall live Christmas tree for a photo.

The non-profit Cincinnati Sound Chorus will also be performing throughout the show on Friday and Saturday.

The event is family friendly and kids can catch a photo with Santa during the day.

The Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market will not return to the Duke Energy Convention Center in 2024 and 2025. The convention center is shutting down for a complete remodel.

Marketplace Events CEO Tom Baugh says they are still working on nailing down a new location, but understands the importance of the show to both vendors and shoppers. Baugh says they hope to announce the new location in suburban Cincinnati in coming months.

Learn more about the full hours including special events and buy discount tickets.

More local news:
Longtime downtown staple Hathaway's Diner closing for good CPD: One person shot on the Western Hills Viaduct Slain Lawrenceburg mother remembered with prayer march

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New season, more fun, appointment TV!