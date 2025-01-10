KSP: Train derailment in Scott County, Ky. will block Dry Ridge roads for days

DRY RIDGE, Ky. — A train derailed in Scott County, Kentucky is now impacting some roads in Dry Ridge, Ky., according to the Kentucky State Police.

KSP said because of the Scott County train derailment, a train has stopped in Grant County.

That train is blocking the entrances to Sherman Newtown Road and the south entrance of Needham Lane in Dry Ridge, KSP said.

KSP says that Norfolk Southern is reporting the roadways will be blocked for "at least 2 to 3 days."

According to WCPO's sister station WLEX in Lexington, Ky., the derailed train in Scott County is stopped in Sadieville. According to Michael Hennigan with the Scott County EMA, no injuries have been reported and no hazardous materials were involved.

“While I’m grateful things weren’t worse in Scott County, I’m aware of the negative impacts in Grant County," said Senator Matt Nunn, R-Sadieville. "I’ve spoken with Grant County Judge/Executive Chuck Dills and representatives from Norfolk Southern Railway. The derailment has caused a backup of another train, and Norfolk is working to prevent future backups until they can clear the track in Scott County."

The train in Sadieville derailed Thursday.