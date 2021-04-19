3 dead, 3 injured in Grant County crash on Interstate-75

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. — Three people are dead, and three more are hospitalized after a rollover crash on Interstate 75 in Grant County, Kentucky State Police troopers said Monday.

According to Kentucky State Trooper Cory Elliot, troopers responded to the 153-mile marker on I-75 southbound at roughly 6 p.m. for a single-vehicle rollover crash involving an SUV. Six people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Three were found deceased at the scene, and three others were transported to nearby hospitals.

Elliot could not elaborate on the condition of the people transported. Investigators remained on the scene of the investigation.

According to the Dry Ridge Police Department, the highway is closed in that direction.