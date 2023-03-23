Governor Mike DeWine proposes the entire state follow the reading education model at Lockland schools

LOCKLAND, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine proposed universal reading curriculum for young students across the state Thursday following a tour of the Lockland Local School District.

The district has spent five years implementing "The Science of Reading," an evidence based phonetic reading education system, and DeWine lauded the program as the best available for teachers across the state.

#NOW: Gov. Mike Dewine is visiting Lockland Elementary and meeting with school officials to observe the science of reading in area classrooms.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/ElEoYzMBoL — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) March 23, 2023

"The verdict is in," DeWine said. "The Science of Reading clearly is the best way to teach children, and we just have to have that uniform across the state of Ohio."

Superintendent Bob Longworth called for uniformity across the state during DeWine's tour of Lockland Elementary, but acknowledged that it has taken a lot of time and work to train staff at the school to implement a new literacy education system.

Longworth said aggressive grant applications to pay for training and a partnership with Mount St. Joseph University were key to providing teachers with adequate training.

"It's very difficult to work in a school district, and we wear a lot of hats, especially in a small district," he said. "So, whenever we're able to collaborate with others that are able to support our mission and our work, it definitely expedites our success."

Longworth said the governor using his small school district as an example other districts could follow was a confirmation the schools were heading in the right direction.

"I think it's an affirmation of the work that we are doing," he said.

Retraining teachers statewide, however, wouldn't be cheap.

DeWine said his main push back from districts across the state was a concern that new training would be costly and waste money already spent training teachers in other forms of literacy education.

The governor has proposed extra spending for the next biennium in the 135th legislative session, potentially swelling the state's 2023's estimated $11.65 billion education budget.

"What we are saying to them is the state will pay for it," he said.

Legislators would have to approve any extra expenditure for retraining.

DeWine ended his tour of the Lockland Local School District by signing an executive order directing all state employees under his control to "focus on literacy."

The governor said the order would encourage state employees in the prison system, Department of Transportation, Department of Natural resources, and more to find creative ways to increase literacy education in either kids or adults in their workplaces or within their own families.

The executive order took effect immediately.