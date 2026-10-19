Goshen Middle School mourns loss of longtime teacher, coach

GOSHEN, Ohio — Chris Gregory, a longtime Goshen Middle School teacher and coach, has died at the age of 54, according to the Goshen Local School District.

School officials said Gregory died after a cardiac event that he first suffered on Oct. 10.

Gregory graduated from Goshen High School in 1991 and started working for the Goshen Local School District in 1997. Gregory went on to teach middle school grades at Spaulding before it became an elementary school and later at Goshen Middle School.

Along with teaching, Gregory coached baseball, basketball and football.

“For nearly three decades, Chris was an incredible educator and dedicated his time, talent and heart to our kids. We say “Once a Warrior, Always a Warrior” because of people like him. He will always be a part of our district legacy,” said Superintendent Brian Bailey.

School counselors will be available for students who need support following Gregory's death.

School officials said Gregory's commitment to students and the community will be remembered throughout the district.

“Our staff is a tight-knit family and he was a key part of that. Whether he was sharing stories about his beloved grandson or dogs, or encouraging a student who thought they couldn’t run another lap, he showed up every single day with genuine joy. His absence leaves an irreplaceable void in our gym and in our hallways, but his legacy of kindness, energy, and mentorship is permanently woven into our school family. We are heartbroken by his loss, and our deepest condolences go out to his family and the generations of students he inspired,” said Goshen Middle School Principal Wendy Flynn.