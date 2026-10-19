Cincinnati is seeking your opinion on data center zoning codes

Cincinnati’s Department of City Planning and Engagement wants your opinion on zoning for data centers in the city.

The meeting goes from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Walnut Hills Branch Library auditorium.

The city’s website says there will be information presented during the meeting, followed by a chance for the public to ask questions and get some answers on the spot. There will be a summary document released post-meeting to show what was said and provide a response to any unanswered questions. The public’s feedback will influence amendments to Cincinnati’s Zoning Code.

City Council member Mark Jeffreys says the data centers are such a new concept, the current zoning code has not caught up. “They are growing at such an exponential rate,” Jeffreys said. “We just want to make sure we protect not just the ones that could happen in office buildings, but we do have some larger acreage in the city, and in principle, those could end up being data centers.”

Zoning serves as a designation for a given space, showing what can and cannot be built there in the future. Jeffreys says if you plan on coming to the meeting, prepare your questions in advance.

The city previously held a virtual meeting in early October. Below the video, there is a way to voice your opinions online.