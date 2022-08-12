GCRA to host their Homeownership Fair this weekend, August 13th

WESTWOOD, Ohio — The Greater Cincinnati Realtist Association (GCRA) will host one of many Homeownership Fairs they have planned, this Saturday, Aug. 13.

GCRA is a real estate association committed to securing equal housing opportunities for all Americans regardless of race, creed or color. The association plans to educate and empower not only the African American community, but all who are underserved this Saturday.

"We know that sometimes, people feel a little intimidated about purchasing a home. So we want to try to bring that level down a little bit," said president of the GCRA, Darrick Dansby. "By providing lenders who will be on-site to pre-approve buyers, we've got Realtors like myself who will be on-site. We've also got other inspectors, insurance agents, appraisers who can really help future home buyers understand the process in-detail."

The event will held at the Westwood Townhall from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Read More:

Americans are having a harder time finding homeowners insurance

Warning about 'free trial' offers, as many turn into monthly fees

You can now D-I-Y repair your smartphone, but is it a smart idea?