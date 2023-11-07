From Westeros to the Queen City: Meet Aegon, the zoo's newest Komodo dragon

CINCINNATI — There's a new dragon in town and in between efforts to unite the kingdom of Westeros, he's acclimating to his newest throne.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens posted a video to social media on Monday asking zoo fans to welcome the great Aegon — a 4-year-old Komodo dragon.

He's small still for even a Komodo dragon, weighing in at just 15 pounds and coming in at under 4 1/2 feet in length. His predecessor, the much beloved Hudo, was around 260 pounds and reached a length of over nine feet, for comparison. Hudo, who reached the age of 20, died in July after his health was compromised by an irreversible, age-related spine issue, the zoo said.

The Cincinnati Zoo didn't say whether Aegon is available to visit in the Reptile House yet, or if he's still getting used to his newest kingdom — but he's not the only dragon in the zoo.

Frunobulax, a 1-year-old Komodo dragon from the Bronx Zoo arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo in May, but he's even smaller than Aegon. He can be found in the Reptile House. While he weighs just over 1 pound now, he will grow to be 100 pounds or more, the zoo said.

