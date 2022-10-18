From dorm to runway: UC twin walks with brother in Gucci fashion show

MILAN, Italy — Jack Bartel was busy enjoying life as a freshman at the University of Cincinnati when he got the opportunity of a lifetime.

He and his twin brother, Nate, decided to part ways for college. Jack chose UC and Nate chose the University of Akron. Before the brothers left for school, they were celebrating the annual Twins Days Festival in their hometown of Twinsburg, Ohio when a talent scout approached them and asked if they would be willing to participate in a project in Europe. The event was shrouded in mystery but according to the brothers, the question piqued their interest and they decided to entertain the idea.

Shortly before the brothers left for school, they were contacted by representatives for Gucci and were flown to Milan, Italy for fashion show tryouts. Miraculously, they were one of three sets of American twins that made the cut, University of Cincinnati PIO Angela Koenig said in a press release.

In total, 68 sets of twins walked in last month's fashion show.

When the big day came, the Bartels donned red sequin suits, face chains and white shoes and joined dozens of twins from around the globe at one of fashion's biggest events.

"It was an experience of a lifetime," Jack said. “There's no chance I'm dressing like Nate on a normal day unless it’s a Gucci show."

Both brothers are now back at school, but this experience likely opened a door to a career path neither thought was possible.

READ MORE

Twins Born Just Minutes Apart Have Birthdays In Separate Years

Twins celebrate 12th birthday by getting COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can

Twin brothers Jordan and Josiah Jackson are 'all in' with the Fairfield football program