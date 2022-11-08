Freestore Foodbank offering several food distributions for communities ahead of holidays

Freestore Foodbank will provide families with food distribution opportunities throughout the month of November, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

At the Liberty Street Market location at 112 Liberty Street, people can pick up food for their Thanksgiving meal any day throughout the month up to November 23. The market will be open from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. during those days.

At the Reds Youth Academy on Sycamore Avenue in Roselawn, Freestore Foodbank will hold a drive-thru distribution where families will be able to pick up Thanksgiving provisions on Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Another drive-thru distribution center will be set up at Immanuel Church on Boone Aire Road in Florence. The food distribution will happen on November 19 between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. for families in Northern Kentucky.

At each distribution event, families will be able to shop for Thanksgiving items once during the month of November.

There will be another distribution event ahead of the winter holidays held on December 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. That will be held at Paycor with the Cincinnati Bengals at 4811 Montgomery Road.

The Freestore Foodbank has held its annual food distribution events for Thanksgiving each year, even through the COVID-19 pandemic, though the rising costs of food items and inflation has taken its toll on the organizations. In 2021, Freestore Foodbank President and CEO Kurt Reiber said what once cost the organization $800,000 now costs closer to $4 million. Those interested in donating to the organization can do so on their website.