Fran DeWine: Ohio top states in Dolly Parton Imagination Library enrollment

CINCINNATI — Ohio has more kids enrolled in Dolly Parton's Imagination Library than any other state in the country, a milestone Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine noted while visiting Tri-Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati on Monday.

DeWine said 301,457 children from Ohio were mailed a book from the library this month. She noted the number while in Cincinnati to promote the Imagination Library with Tri-Health President Mark Clement and Dr. Greg Szumlas of Cincinnati Children's Hospital during a press conference on Monday.

As of December, Hamilton County had 25,158 kids enrolled in the program. All kids in Ohio are eligible to be enrolled in the program at no cost to their family by visiting the Ohio Governor's Imagination Library website. Kids will receive an age-appropriate book once a month until they turn 5 years old.

WCPO: NKY school taking new approach in fight against teacher turnover

WCPO: Winton Woods wins Div. II state football title