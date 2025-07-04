Four homes damaged in Cincinnati's West End fire, two residents displaced

CINCINNATI — Four homes in Cincinnati's West End have been damaged following a fire Friday evening.

Fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the 500 block of Betton Street around 4 p.m., according to Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flagler.

When crews arrived on scene they discovered heavy smoke and fire coming from a unit of a row of four houses.

Residents were evacuated and it took approximately 30 minutes to put the fire out.

According to Flagler, the majority of the damage was to the rear and attic.

"Over 60 firefighters responded to the scene and no residents were injured as a result of the fire," Flagler said.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries due to heat.

At least two residents have been displaced due to the fire.

All four housing units were damaged by either fire, smoke or water.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there is no indication that the cause was suspicious.