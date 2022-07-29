Foster parent convicted of murdering 3-year-old Marcus Fiesel has first parole hearing

CINCINNATI — A Clermont County man convicted of murdering his foster son in 2006 had a preliminary parole hearing Thursday, the beginning of a process that could take months.

David Carroll was sentenced to 15 years to life following the murder of 3-year-old Marcus Fiesel. Carroll and his wife Liz reported the toddler missing from Juilfs Park in August 2006. Two weeks later, the community learned Fiesel was already dead — wrapped in a blanket, bound with packing tape and left in a closet to die while the couple left for a family reunion.

When they returned, the couple burned their foster son's body and threw his remains in the Ohio River. A jury convicted Liz Carroll of murder, involuntary manslaughter, kidnapping, felonious assault and endangering children. She will not be eligible for parole until 2060, but her husband, who took a plea deal, is eligible this year.

Hamilton County prosecutor Joe Deters said the details of Fiesel's murder are not enough to keep Carroll from walking out of prison. Instead, he said the community's opinion is more powerful.

"I know folks in this community that looked for him that are still upset about the murder of little Marcus," Deters said. "And hopefully, the public will respond in such a massive effort to stop this from happening because that's what the parole board listens to."

Deters said his office has received hundreds of letters from the public, forwarding them to the parole board. He said the board will review Carroll's prison records and then he and Clermont County prosecutor Mark Tekulve will get word about the next hearing.

"I don't want people in the public to think, oh, you know, there's no way David Carroll gets out of jail," Deters said. "Well, they're wrong. There is a very, there is a very clear path to him getting out of jail — and the only thing that's gonna stop it is public outrage."

Anyone who wants to submit a written statement concerning this hearing can send it to the Ohio Parole Board, Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, 4545 Fisher Road, Suite D, Columbus, OH 43228. Please include the offender’s name and number on any correspondence. David Joseph Carroll's inmate number is No. A546573. You can also click here.

