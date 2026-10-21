Former UC basketball coach Bob Huggins living with 'progressive cognitive condition'

Former University of Cincinnati basketball coach Bob Huggins is living with a progressive cognitive condition that has begun affecting his memory and daily life, his family announced Wednesday.

In a statement issued in coordination with UC's Athletics Department, the family said they had kept the diagnosis private for several months but decided to share the information as Huggins, 73, prepares to be inducted into the University of Cincinnati's James P. Kelly Athletics Hall of Fame this weekend.

During his more than four-decade coaching career, Huggins coached at Walsh University, Akron, Cincinnati, Kansas State and West Virginia. His family said he remains grateful for the support he has received from former players, colleagues, fans and friends throughout his career.

According to the statement, Huggins plans to return to Cincinnati for the Hall of Fame induction ceremony this weekend.

The family said Huggins continues to be supported by his wife, June, his daughters, Jenna and Jacqueline, and other family members as he faces the challenges associated with the condition.

The family asked for privacy and said neither Huggins nor his relatives will be available for interviews about his health or his Hall of Fame induction. The University of Cincinnati also said it will not provide additional comment regarding Huggins' health.

In a separate statement, Cincinnati Athletics said it is looking forward to welcoming Huggins and his family back to campus this weekend. The university praised his role in helping restore the Bearcats men's basketball program to national prominence and expressed support for Huggins and his family.

UC Athletics issued the following statement:

"Cincinnati Athletics is excited to welcome Coach Bob Huggins and his family back to campus this weekend for his induction into the James P. Kelly Athletics Hall of Fame.

Coach Huggins is undoubtedly one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history. He restored Cincinnati basketball to national prominence, ignited a passion for the Bearcats throughout our city and left an indelible mark on generations of student-athletes.

We extend our heartfelt support to Coach Huggins and his family as they navigate this next chapter together."