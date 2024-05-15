Watch Now
Former President Donald Trump, potential VP running mate JD Vance to hold fundraiser in Cincinnati

Donald Trump
Posted at 10:12 AM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 10:12:32-04

CINCINNATI — Former President Donald Trump and Ohio Senator JD Vance will be in the Cincinnati-area Wednesday afternoon.

The two will be in Indian Hill where Trump will be holding a fundraiser for his presidential campaign.

You can expect heavier traffic and road closures due to Trump's visit.

Mariemont City Schools said in an email to parents in the district that law enforcement told them "to expect rolling closures on Wooster Pike" from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

"The area affected within our school district includes Fairfax, Mariemont and Columbia Township" Mariemont City Schools said.

According to the district, the closures will be in short increments but exact times were not provided.

Traffic will be affected in and out of Mariemont Junior High School, Mariemont Elementary School and Mariemont High School from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and could be stopped.

Afternoon dismissal could also be affected at any of the three schools, the district said. If so, student drivers and those who take the bus will be kept at the school until the political motorcade passes.

The exact location of other closures and the fundraiser have not been released. We reached out to Mariemont police, who provided no further information.

Vance is one of Trump's potential Vice President running mates, according to ABC News.

Trump's other potential running mates include the following:

  • Republican Senator Tim Scott
  • Florida Senator Marco Rubio
  • North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum

After his visit to Cincy, Trump will head to another private fundraiser in Lexington.

