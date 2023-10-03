Former Highland Heights council member sentenced to 5 years for drug possession, trafficking

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Former Highland Heights Council Member Edward Fessler, arrested in February on drug charges, appeared in the Campbell County Circuit Court Tuesday for sentencing.

Fessler was sentenced to five years for trafficking Methamphetamine, two years for possession of LSD, and 12 months for possession of drug paraphernalia. Those sentences will run concurrently for a total time served of five years.

He previously entered a not-guilty plea on April 25, but changed that to guilty on Aug. 4.

Fessler, who began his first term on city council in January 2023, was arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges in February.

Accordingto court documents, Fessler was first suspected by police after they found a text conversation between him and Bobby V. Jacob, who was arrested on January 17 for drug trafficking.

After police seized Jacob's phone they discovered a text thread with an "Edd" who was trying to buy methamphetamine from Jacob. Police traced the number of "Edd" back to Fessler.

Jacob then identified "Edd" to police as someone who had recently been sworn into Highland Heights' city council. He also told police Fessler was "very proud to be a council member and would brag about it."

Mayor of Highland Heights, Greg Meyers said Fessler’s arrest was shocking.

"I've been mayor for 16 years and I thought I've seen a lot but obviously not this one… It’s disappointing,” said Meyers. “I was very very disappointed that we actually had a sitting member of council who was in that position.”

Throughout February, police executed multiple "trash pulls" from Fessler's residence where they found what seemed to be drug paraphernalia. From there, police executed a search warrant on February 21 at the 44-year-old's Highland Heights home where they found him in possession of at least 2 grams of meth, as well as undisclosed amounts of marijuana and LSD.

During the search warrant execution, the drugs were found in various containers and locations throughout Fessler's residence, including safes, TV stands and under couches among other places.

Other than the drugs listed in the indictment, the task force also found miscellaneous pills, multiple firearms, mushrooms and other drug paraphernalia.

Fessler told police that he sold meth to two people every other week, and he also bought drugs every week.

In April, it was announced at a Highland Heights City Council Meeting that Fessler resigned from his position after being sworn in to serve his first term in January.

In May, the Highland Heights City Council announced that former Councilwoman Rene Heinrich would fill the vacancy due to Fessler’s resignation and charges.