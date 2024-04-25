'Food, faith and family' | Bengals partnership skyrockets one local chef's business

CINCINNATI — For the second year in a row, the Bengals and Paycor are offering a huge promotional package to one local business.

“Earn Your Stripes” is a contest open to minority business owners who want to showcase their innovative businesses and impact in the community.

The benefits gave a major boost to last year’s winner, Crystal Render of Magnificent Morsels Catering.

“You’re going to be seen in a way that I don’t think we were even prepared for,” Render said.

Render’s catering company was chosen out of 140 applicants.

Magnificent Morsels Catering was featured throughout Paycor stadium, on the Bengals app and website and on the radio.

“I could see a little strip of our logo and okay, we just made national TV,” Render said.

“That level of exposure cannot be replicated.”

Crystal’s catering company is based out of the Findlay Kitchen.

We met her team there about two years ago when they were prepping meals for a summer feeding program.

Render earned the contract for the program and is passionate about being in the community.

But the Findlay Kitchen is a shared space where chefs can rent space each day. Render said it’s nerve-wracking for her business because she needs a spot 4-5 days a week.

“If this kitchen isn’t available and a job comes in, we just can’t take it, which then can affect our income,” Render explained.

Soon she won’t have to be worried about booking space.

“The exposure that Paycor and Bengals allowed us, hands down no questions asked was a game changer,” she said.

And that change is taking her up the hill to Corryville.

“I realize it’s terrifying, absolutely terrifying, but I’m so excited about it,” she said.

Crystal is opening her own catering kitchen and restaurant in the heart of Corryville.

“It’s the old Corinthian building," Render said. "This is a building that’s been a staple in the city for years,” Render said.

Magnificent Morsels Kitchen is taking over the old Corinthian building in Corryville.

She explained that the building had been sort of forgotten and left behind.

“We’re going to breathe some life back into it and make it a new destination spot for the city,” Render said.

Construction is already well underway inside. Render has big dreams of how the restaurant will look and how the catering will be able to expand.

And the backbones of her business — her sisters — are right by her side.

Crystal Render “Food, faith and family, that’s what I call our three pillars of success.”



Keep an eye out, Render hopes to have Magnificent Morsels Kitchen open in a few months.

Applications for this year's Earn Your Stripes contest are open until April 30.

A bit of advice from one winner to the next: “Buckle up buttercup!”